Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

SLHGP opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

