SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.66

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 5784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

