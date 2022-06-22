SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.83 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

