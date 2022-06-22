Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

