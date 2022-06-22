SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

