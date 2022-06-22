Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 0.4%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). 96,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 353,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.65 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £85.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, insider David Blackwood purchased 44,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,133.40 ($18,536.75).

About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.