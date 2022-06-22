Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,541.12

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,541.12 ($43.37) and traded as low as GBX 2,847 ($34.87). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,868 ($35.13), with a volume of 286,920 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($58.62) to GBX 4,728 ($57.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($61.24) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.45) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.60 ($54.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,541.12. The company has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

