Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.