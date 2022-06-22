SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC opened at C$22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.79 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.886723 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.