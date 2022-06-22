Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.65

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and traded as low as $72.00. Sodexo shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

