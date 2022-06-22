Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 7%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 7,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
SLGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGL)
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
