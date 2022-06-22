Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 7%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 7,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

SLGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

