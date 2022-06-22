Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLVYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($87.37) to €85.00 ($89.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($157.89) to €147.00 ($154.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €98.00 ($103.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

