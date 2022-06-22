Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given New $3.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SOND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of SOND opened at 1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sonder has a one year low of 1.26 and a one year high of 10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.86.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The business had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 75.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $21,386,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

