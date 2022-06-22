Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

