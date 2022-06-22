Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Shares Down 1.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.85. 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHON)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.