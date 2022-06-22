Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.20

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 4838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 167,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.