Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

