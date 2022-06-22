Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 161.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the airline’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $125,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

