Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

