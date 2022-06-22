Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

