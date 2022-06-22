Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of DALXF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

