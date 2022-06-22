SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.61

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1024729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.