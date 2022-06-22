SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.59

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 26695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

