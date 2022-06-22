SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,162. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

