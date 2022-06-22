SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.62. 384,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 352,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 403,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

