SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Lowered by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142,620 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after acquiring an additional 623,624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 10,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

