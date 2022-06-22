SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 6.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

