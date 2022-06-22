SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. 110,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,890. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.