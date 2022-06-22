SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.