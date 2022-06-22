SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,525,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 312,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 92,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $118.99.

