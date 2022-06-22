SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.83

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 71883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

