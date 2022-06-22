Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.63

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.63 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.55). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 45.05 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,033,134 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market capitalization of £227.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($58,794.71).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

