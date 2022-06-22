Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9,008.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,008 ($110.34) and last traded at GBX 9,120 ($111.71), with a volume of 8130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,200 ($112.69).

SPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($128.61) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($166.46) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($160.71) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.03 ($154.37).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of £125.64.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £125 ($153.11) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($241,915.73). Also, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,280 ($113.67) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($79,568.84).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.