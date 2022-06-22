Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells $2,747,352.68 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 2,469,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Splunk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

