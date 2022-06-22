Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.73

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.73 and traded as low as C$47.04. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.34, with a volume of 41,005 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.