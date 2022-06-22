St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.79

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get St. Joe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,275.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.