Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.87

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.87 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 3937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

