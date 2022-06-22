Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60.

Shares of STRY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 739,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

