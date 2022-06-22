Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 118,386 Shares

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $485,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,222,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

Shares of NYSE STRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 739,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,523. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

