StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.50. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 393,130 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.