Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.54

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 1789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

