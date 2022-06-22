Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 348,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.