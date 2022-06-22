Stifel Nicolaus Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $26.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHPT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,165,493 shares of company stock worth $32,721,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

