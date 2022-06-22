Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

