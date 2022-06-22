StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

