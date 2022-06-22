StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management decreased their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
