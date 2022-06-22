StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
