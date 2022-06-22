StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

