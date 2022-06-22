StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.