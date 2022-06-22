StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

