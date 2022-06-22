StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

