StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of EBMT opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
